Daytona Truck Series race: Ty Majeski wins pole position

Ty Majeski won his first career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series pole heading into Friday night’s season opener at Daytona International Speedway.

Majeski (179.122 mph) posted the fastest lap among the 10 drivers that advanced to the second round of qualifying.

He was announced Feb. 10 as the full-time driver of ThorSport Racing’s No. 66 Toyota Tundra this season.

John Hunter Nemechek (178.898 mph), who led the Truck Series last season with five wins, qualified second and will start on the front row with Majeski.

Three of last year’s Truck Series Championship 4 – Nemechek being the outlier – will start further back. Zane Smith qualified 20th, reigning series champion Ben Rhodes qualified 27th, and three-time series champion Matt Crafton qualified 29th.

Among other notables: Former Cup driver Matt DiBenedetto qualified 23rd, Hailie Deegan qualified 26th, and Thad Moffitt, grandson of NASCAR legend Richard Petty, qualified 34th.

Green flag time for the NextEra Energy 250 is 7:43 p.m. ET. Coverage is on FS1.