Friday schedule at Daytona: 2022 Truck season opener

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series embarks on its 2022 season Friday night at Daytona International Speedway.

Reigning Truck Series champion Ben Rhodes won last year’s season opener on Daytona’s 2.5-mile oval. He went on to win the following week on the Daytona road course. Those were his only victories on the way to winning the 2021 title.

A full afternoon of track activity precedes the race. Along with ARCA and Truck qualifying sessions, both the Xfinity Series and Cup Series will have practice sessions as well.

For the Xfinity Series, it’s their lone practice before going qualifying and racing on Saturday.

Friday, Feb. 18

(All Times Eastern)

Weather Underground forecast (Truck race): Partly cloudy skies, high of 71 degrees, 14% chance of rain

Garage open

8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. – ARCA Menards Series

9 a.m. – NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

9:30 a.m.-7 p.m. – NASCAR Xfinity Series

11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. – NASCAR Cup Series

Track activity