Daytona Truck results: Zane Smith wins in overtime

By Feb 18, 2022, 10:50 PM EST
0 Comments

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Zane Smith, who has finished runner-up for the Camping World Truck Series championship each of the past two seasons, won Friday night’s Truck race in overtime at Daytona International Speedway.

It is Smith’s fourth career series win.

“This is going to be a really fun year,” the 22-year-old Smith said on FS1.

RACE RESULTS: Daytona Truck results

POINTS: Driver points after Daytona

Reigning series champion Ben Rhodes finished second and was followed by Christian Eckes, Tanner Gray, and Parker Kligerman.

The race went to overtime after an 18-truck crash just before the field reached the start/finish line to begin the last lap. Had a truck done so, the race would have been over. Instead, it went to overtime.

Smith took the lead after the restart when he got a push from Kligerman. Smith said that he “definitely” would get Kligerman a gift for helping him win.

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series NextEra Energy 250
John Hunter Nemechek (4), Derek Kraus (19) and Tyler Ankrum (16) were among the 18 trucks collected in a crash that sent the race into overtime. Parker Kligerman avoided the incident and went on to finish fifth. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Read more about NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series 64th Annual Daytona 500 - Qualifying
Michael McDowell paces Friday Daytona 500 practice
Daytona Xfinity practice
Ty Gibbs, JGR fastest in Daytona Xfinity practice
Greg Biffle Daytona 500
After surviving Duels, Greg Biffle heads toward Daytona 500