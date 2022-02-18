Xfinity Series at Daytona: Start time, TV info, weather

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

A little over three months ago, Daniel Hemric finally earned his first NASCAR win – and with it, the NASCAR Xfinity Series championship.

On Saturday at Daytona International Speedway, he’ll begin his efforts toward a second consecutive title with a new team.

Hemric’s move from Joe Gibbs Racing to Kaulig Racing was one of several notable changes over the offseason in the Xfinity Series.

Among the bigger teams:

Several mid-pack teams have also undergone changes as well, including Our Motorsports, which has expanded to three full-time entries with drivers Anthony Alfredo and Jeb Burton joining Brett Moffitt; and Alpha Prime Racing (formerly Martins Motorsports), which will go to two full-time cars with multiple drivers in rotation.

Details for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Daytona (All times Eastern)

START: Command to start engines given by Marty Smith, past president of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association at 5:07 p.m. … Green flag scheduled to wave at 5:19 p.m.

PRERACE: Xfinity garage opens at 6 a.m. … Qualifying begins at 11:35 a.m. … Drivers report to pre-race at 4:30 p.m. … Driver introductions are at 4:35 p.m. … Invocation given at 5 p.m. … National Anthem performed by Sara Faith at 5:01 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 120 laps (300 miles) on the 2.5-mile superspeedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 30. Stage 2 ends at Lap 60.

TV/RADIO: FS1 will broadcast the race at 5 p.m. Pre-race coverage begins at 4 p.m. … Motor Racing Network’s radio coverage begins at 4:30 p.m. and also will stream at MRN.com; SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

STREAMING: FS1

FORECAST: Weather Underground – Sunny, high of 63 degrees, dry conditions around race start

LAST YEAR: Austin Cindric held on in overtime to win last year’s Xfinity season opener at Daytona. Cindric went on to earn four more wins in 2021, as well as a berth in the Xfinity Championship 4. He is now a Cup Series rookie for 2022 with Team Penske.