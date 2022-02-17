Thursday schedule at Daytona: Duels on tap

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Pole-sitter Kyle Larson and Alex Bowman are in Sunday’s Daytona 500 as the front row starters.

Noah Gragson and Jacques Villeneuve also are in the 500 as the two fastest non-chartered drivers in qualifying.

Everybody else? For them, it’s time to Duel.

Thursday’s action at Daytona International Speedway is headlined by the two 150-mile Duel qualifying races that set the field for Sunday.

With Gragson and Villeneuve locked into the Daytona 500 on speed, the other four non-chartered drivers – Kaz Grala, Greg Biffle, JJ Yeley and Timmy Hill – must race their way in.

Thursday also includes practice sessions for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series.

Thursday, Feb. 17

(All Times Eastern)

Weather Underground forecast (Duels): Mostly clear skies, high of 72 degrees, 6% chance of rain

Garage open

9 a.m.-6 p.m. – ARCA Menards Series

11 a.m.-7:30 p.m. – NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

4-11 p.m. – NASCAR Cup Series

Track activity