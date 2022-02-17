Hendrick Motorsports team owner Rick Hendrick indicated Thursday at Daytona International Speedway that contract extensions are on the way for Chase Elliott and William Byron.

“Probably any time pretty soon,” said Hendrick in response to a question about when Elliott and Byron will have deals extended. “I want those guys to be with us forever. They’ve told me they want to be here, so I’d say you should hear something on that pretty soon.”

Both Elliott and Byron are entering the final year of their contracts. Elliott signed a four-year extension in June 2017. Byron signed a two-year extension in Sept. 2020.

Commenting on his situation Wednesday, Byron said he was “just focused on this weekend.”

“I love racing for Hendrick Motorsports,” he continued. “I think we all do. Love the culture that we have. Just focused on kind of this year and having a great start to the year because I feel like last year finished off strong for all of us, and looking forward to it.”

Their teammates, reigning Cup champion Kyle Larson and Alex Bowman, are locked in through the 2023 season. Bowman signed a two-year extension last June. The following month, Larson signed a one-year extension.