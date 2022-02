Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Brad Keselowski earned his first career Daytona Duel win in the first of the two 150-mile qualifying races Thursday at Daytona International Speedway.

Keselowski will start third in Sunday’s 64th Daytona 500.

Austin Cindric, Ryan Blaney, Chase Briscoe and Chase Elliott completed the top five finishers in Duel 1.

Kaz Grala passed J.J. Yeley on the final lap to finish 18th and make the Daytona 500 as Duel 1’s top finisher among non-chartered drivers.