Tuesday schedule at Daytona

By Feb 15, 2022, 8:00 AM EST
0 Comments

Cup cars make their first appearance on track tonight at Daytona International Speedway.

Cup teams have two practice sessions.

Practice goes from 5:05 – 5:55 p.m. ET and 6:35 – 7:25 p.m. ET. Both sessions are on FS1. Motor Racing Network also will provide radio coverage of the two sessions.

The wunderground.com forecast calls for cloudy skies and a high of 66 degrees around the start of the first practice session. There is a 12% chance of rain.

Forty-two cars are entered for the Daytona 500. Thirty-six spots will be filled by charter cars. Six unchartered cars will vie for the remaining four spots in the lineup.

Tuesday, Feb. 15

(All times Eastern)

Noon – 10 p.m. – Cup garage open

5:05 – 5:55 p.m. – Cup practice (FS1, Motor Racing Network)

6:35 – 7:25 p.m. – Cup practice (FS1, MRN)

