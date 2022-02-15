Tuesday schedule at Daytona

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Cup cars make their first appearance on track tonight at Daytona International Speedway.

Cup teams have two practice sessions.

Practice goes from 5:05 – 5:55 p.m. ET and 6:35 – 7:25 p.m. ET. Both sessions are on FS1. Motor Racing Network also will provide radio coverage of the two sessions.

The wunderground.com forecast calls for cloudy skies and a high of 66 degrees around the start of the first practice session. There is a 12% chance of rain.

Forty-two cars are entered for the Daytona 500. Thirty-six spots will be filled by charter cars. Six unchartered cars will vie for the remaining four spots in the lineup.

Tuesday, Feb. 15

(All times Eastern)

Noon – 10 p.m. – Cup garage open

5:05 – 5:55 p.m. – Cup practice (FS1, Motor Racing Network)

6:35 – 7:25 p.m. – Cup practice (FS1, MRN)