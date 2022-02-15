Tuesday schedule at Daytona

Cup cars make their first appearance on track tonight at Daytona International Speedway.
Cup teams have two practice sessions.
Practice goes from 5:05 – 5:55 p.m. ET and 6:35 – 7:25 p.m. ET. Both sessions are on FS1. Motor Racing Network also will provide radio coverage of the two sessions.
The wunderground.com forecast calls for cloudy skies and a high of 66 degrees around the start of the first practice session. There is a 12% chance of rain.
Forty-two cars are entered for the Daytona 500. Thirty-six spots will be filled by charter cars. Six unchartered cars will vie for the remaining four spots in the lineup.
Tuesday, Feb. 15
(All times Eastern)
Noon – 10 p.m. – Cup garage open
5:05 – 5:55 p.m. – Cup practice (FS1, Motor Racing Network)
6:35 – 7:25 p.m. – Cup practice (FS1, MRN)