42 cars on Daytona 500 entry list

Forty-two cars are entered for Sunday’s Daytona 500.

There are 36 chartered cars guaranteed a starting spot in the race (2:30 p.m. ET on Fox). That leaves four spots for the six non-chartered cars.

Competing for those four spots will be:

Kaz Grala in the No. 50 Chevrolet for The Money Team Racing organization co-owned by former boxer Floyd Mayweather.

Former Indy 500 winner and Formula 1 champion Jacques Villeneuve in the No. 27 Ford for Team Hezeberg.

J.J. Yeley, who has made six starts in the Daytona 500, in the No. 55 Ford for Motorsports Business Management.

Noah Gragson in the No. 62 Chevrolet for Beard Motorsports.

Timmy Hill in the No. 66 Ford for Motorsports Business Management.

Greg Biffle in the No. 44 Chevrolet for NY Racing.

Cup practice begins Tuesday. Practice is from 5:05 – 5:55 p.m. and 6:35 – 7:25 p.m. ET Tuesday.

Xfinity Series: Beef. It’s what for Dinner 300 (5 p.m. ET, Feb. 19 on FS1)

Forty-seven cars are on the entry list for the 38 spots in the season-opening Xfinity race.

Truck Series: NextEra Energy 250 (7:30 p.m. ET Feb. 18 on FS1)

Forty-two trucks are on the entry list for the 36 spots in the season-opening Truck race.

