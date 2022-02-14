Greg Biffle seeks to make Daytona 500 with NY Racing

Greg Biffle, who last raced in Cup in 2016, will attempt to make the Daytona 500 for NY Racing, the team announced Monday.
The 19-time Cup winner will drive the No. 44 Chevrolet that is sponsored by Grambling State University and HBCU League Pass Plus. The team does not have a charter. Biffle will be among six drivers vying for the four spots in the Daytona 500 field for non-chartered teams.
“I’m really excited to have the opportunity to drive the Next Gen car and help NY Racing make its entry into the 2022 season. I’ve always said since the day I stepped away from full time competition that I would return under the right circumstances,” Biffle said in a statement from the team.
“Filling in for an injured driver or driving for a top-level team will always be compelling. With this unique opportunity, I’ll now be able to use my 18 years of experience to help this non-charter team get into the Daytona 500 with an RCR-built race car powered by a Hendrick engine. I look forward to getting back on the track this week and doing what I enjoy most.”
Jay Guy will be the team’s crew chief.
“As a product of HBCU and an alumni of Grambling Football, I’m excited to have them on board with HBCU League Pass Plus,” said John Cohen, NY Racing team owner, in a statement. “I want to thank Chevrolet for this great partnership along with Richard Childress Racing and Hendrick Motorsports, without them I’m not sure this is possible.”
“Urban Edge Network, Inc. is excited to announce our relationship with black owned NY Racing, which participates in the NASCAR Cup Series. John Cohen is a marketing partner of Urban Edge Network, Inc. – HBCU League Pass Plus,” said Todd F. Brown, CEO of Urban Edge Network,Inc. in a statement.
“John is an alumni of Grambling State University. We’re excited to bring our HBCU audience across 101 campuses into the NASCAR arena virtually and physically. We know that our fan base supports sports that reflect and invite blacks into the experience. We’re looking forward to branding and partnering with Fortune 500 companies to support this fully black owned team as they’ve supported other NASCAR teams in the past.”
I can’t wait to be back on the track tomorrow afternoon trying to help @Nyracingteam make the #Daytona500 #44
— Greg Biffle (@gbiffle) February 14, 2022