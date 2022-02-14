Greg Biffle seeks to make Daytona 500 with NY Racing

“I’m really excited to have the opportunity to drive the Next Gen car and help NY Racing make its entry into the 2022 season. I’ve always said since the day I stepped away from full time competition that I would return under the right circumstances,” Biffle said in a statement from the team.

“Filling in for an injured driver or driving for a top-level team will always be compelling. With this unique opportunity, I’ll now be able to use my 18 years of experience to help this non-charter team get into the Daytona 500 with an RCR-built race car powered by a Hendrick engine. I look forward to getting back on the track this week and doing what I enjoy most.”

Jay Guy will be the team’s crew chief.