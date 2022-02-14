Busch Light is launching a three-year, $10-million commitment to provide female drivers age 21 and over in NASCAR more funding, track time, media exposure and training.

The program is called Busch Light Accelerate Her Program.

A release from Busch Light states: “This first-of-its-kind program is focused on addressing the one number that needs the most attention in NASCAR – zero women drivers are currently competing in the sport’s highest level. As one of the only large-scale sports organizations where women and men compete directly, accelerating gender equality in NASCAR presents a major and immediate opportunity to advance diversity in sports, both today and for future generations.”

The inaugural sponsorship recipients of the program are Toni Breidinger, Natalie Decker, Amber Balcaen, Jennifer Jo Cobb, Brittney Zamora, Stephanie Moyer and Melissa Fifield. Busch Light stated that a portion of its $10 million commitment will be reserved as a standing sponsorship fund for up-and-coming talent.

“I know firsthand that women drivers in NASCAR face obstacles in advancing to the highest levels of the sport,” Breidinger said in a statement. “But the track doesn’t know gender, the car doesn’t know gender, so gender is irrelevant. At the end of the day, we’re all drivers on the same track racing towards the same goal. I’m proud to take part in the Busch Light Accelerate Her program alongside other women drivers because it’s not only an incredible new stream of direct support, but it’s the first real step toward spotlighting the gender imbalance.”

“Busch Light is a leading sponsor who’s paving the way for women drivers to accomplish their dreams of competing at the highest levels of our sport.“ said Michelle Byron, vice president, partnership marketing, NASCAR, in a statement. “The Accelerate Her program will provide tremendous exposure and support as they rise through the ranks in our developmental and national series. Alongside our sponsorship partner, NASCAR is equally committed to creating an inclusive sport where the most talented drivers, regardless of gender, have the opportunity to compete on the biggest stage.”