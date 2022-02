Daytona 500 Speedweek schedule, radio and TV info

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Daytona 500 Speedweek is upon us. Cup cars will be on track for the first time Tuesday to begin a busy week of activity for the NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, Camping World Truck and ARCA Menards Series. All the action leads to Sunday’s Daytona 500 (2:30 p.m. ET on Fox).

Cup cars will practice Tuesday, qualify Wednesday, compete in qualifying races Thursday, practice Friday and Saturday and compete in the Daytona 500 on Sunday.

Here is the week’s schedule with radio and TV information:

Tuesday, Feb. 15

Noon – 10 p.m. – Cup garage open

5:05 – 5:55 p.m. – Cup practice (FS1, Motor Racing Network)

6:35 – 7:25 p.m. – Cup practice (FS1, MRN)

Wednesday, Feb. 16

2 – 10 p.m. – Cup garage open

8:05 – 9:30 p.m. – Cup qualifying/single vehicle, one lap, two rounds (FS1, MRN)

Thursday, Feb. 17

9 a.m. – 6 p.m. – ARCA garage open

11 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. – Truck garage open

4 – 11 p.m. – Cup garage open

4:05 – 4:55 p.m. – ARCA practice

5:05 – 5:35 p.m. – Truck practice (FS1)

7 p.m. – Cup Duel 1 qualifying race/60 laps, 150 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Approx. 8:45 p.m. – Cup Duel 2 qualifying race/60 laps, 150 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Friday, Feb. 18

8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. – ARCA garage open

9 a.m. – Truck garage opens

9:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

11:30 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

1:30 – 2 p.m. – ARCA qualifying (groups)

3 – 4:30 p.m. – Truck qualifying/single car, one lap, two rounds (FS1)

4:35 – 5:25 p.m. – Xfinity practice (FS1)

5:35 – 6:25 p.m. – Cup practice (FS1, MRN)

7:30 p.m. – Truck race; 100 laps, 250 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday, Feb. 19

6 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens

8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

10 a.m. – ARCA garage opens

10:30 – 11:20 a.m. – Cup final practice (FS2, FS1 joins at 11 a.m., MRN)

11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying/single car, one lap, two rounds (FS1)

1:30 p.m. – ARCA race; 80 laps, 200 miles (FS1, MRN)

5 p.m. – Xfinity race; 120 laps, 300 miles (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, Feb. 20

8 a.m. – Cup garage opens

2:30 p.m. – Daytona 500; 200 laps, 500 miles (FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)