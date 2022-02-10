Richard Petty’s grandson to make Truck debut at Daytona with STP

Thad Moffitt, grandson of seven-time Cup champion Richard Petty, will make his Camping World Truck Series debut next week at Daytona International Speedway.

The No. 43 truck for Moffitt will be sponsored by STP, the longtime sponsor of Petty. This year marks the 30th anniversary of Petty’s “Fan Appreciation Tour.” Moffitt’s truck will honor the paint scheme on Petty’s car for his 1992 retirement season.

A partnership between GMS Racing and Reaume Brothers Racing created the opportunity for this ride. GMS Racing will provide technical and engineering support. Resources and crew members will come from both organizations.

Moffitt, a fourth-generation driver, will have a multi-race schedule, beginning with the Feb. 18 race at Daytona.

“I am super excited to make my NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut at Daytona in the No. 43 Reaume Brothers Racing Chevrolet with team support from GMS Racing,” Moffitt said in a statement. “Daytona is a track that has a lot of family history, and having STP onboard makes it that much more special. It truly is an honor to run the iconic STP branding on my Silverado along with my fire suit, and I am hoping to represent their longtime support of my family in a great way.”

Reaume Brothers Racing owner Josh Reaume said in a statement: “I am thrilled to be able to partner with GMS and have their support; they are an extremely strong and highly respected organization that I have a great relationship with. Everyone at Reaume Brothers Racing is excited to work with Thad and have him make his Truck debut with us. Lastly, it’s an honor to play a role in helping continue the Petty Family racing tradition. Thad is a very talented young driver, and it will be fun to watch him grow and see where his career takes him.”

Petty, who won seven Daytona 500s, is looking forward to Moffitt’s debut in the STP ride.

“Over the past 50 years STP has been with me very step of the way and I’ve been proud to support them,” Petty said in a statement. “But this takes it to a whole new level for me. To have Thad racing with STP at Daytona, a place that our family has been so successful at, is just very special to me personally. Obviously, I’ve watched Thad’s career grow and he is ready for this next step in the Camping World Truck Series. It will be great to see another member of the Petty family racing with STP.”

Moffitt is scheduled to run select Truck, ARCA Menards Series and Trans AM race this season. Those races will be announced later.