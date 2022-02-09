Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Joey Logano and wife Brittany are parents of a third child, announcing Tuesday afternoon on social media the birth of Emilia Love Logano.

The Loganos have two sons, 4-year-old Hudson and Jameson, who turns 2 in May. The boys helped reveal the gender of their sibling last July.

“Pretty awesome 36 hours! Sunday will never compare to today though,” Logano posted about the family’s newest arrival. “Welcome to the world Emilia Love Logano. She’s already stole our hearts. Mom and baby were rockstars.”

It was a whirlwind two days for the Team Penske driver, who won Sunday’s inaugural Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in the debut of the Next Gen car. After leading the final 35 laps on the temporary 0.25-mile oval, the 2018 Cup Series champion joked that he was ready to run directly from his No. 22 Ford to his wife’s side if he got word she was in labor.

“I told (spotter) Coleman Pressley, ‘If we win this thing, (and) you say Brittany is having a baby, I’m running off the racetrack, straight to the airport,” Logano told reporters after the victory. “No media for me, I’m out. (Monday) is the big day. What a crazy couple days for the Logano family, getting a win and then obviously sleeping in a hospital (Monday) night.”

After a weekend off, Logano will be at Daytona International Speedway next week with the rest of the Cup Series field as NASCAR kicks off its 2022 season with the Daytona 500. Practice for Cup Series cars will begin Tuesday with qualifying Wednesday and qualifying races Thursday. in a revamped schedule with a the Clash taking place a week earlier than its traditional Speeedweeks slot.

Logano won the Great American Race in 2015 and nearly captured his second Daytona 500 victory last year when he collided with then-Penske teammate Brad Keselowski on the final lap.