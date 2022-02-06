Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Team Penske driver Joey Logano led the final 35 laps Sunday to emerge triumphant in the results from the inaugural NASCAR Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum.

It was Logano’s second victory in the season-opening exhibition race that previously had been held on the 2.5-mile oval at Daytona International Speedway since its 1979 inception.

On a 0.25-mile temporary oval constructed inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Logano won in his No. 22 Ford by 0.877 seconds over Kyle Busch.

BOX SCORE: Click here for full results from the Clash at the Coliseum

CUMULATIVE REPORT: Click here for race statistics and lap leaders

PENALTY REPORT: Click here for infractions during the race

Logano’s last victory in the Clash came in 2017. He is the 12th driver with multiple wins in the Clash.

It’s Penske’s fifth victory in the Clash.

There were five lead changes in the 150-lap race among three leaders. Busch led a race-high 64 laps, and Tyler Reddick led 51 laps before finishing 21st with a mechanical problem in his No. 8 Chevrolet.

It’s the 10th victory in the Clash for a Ford.

During a chaotic series of heat and qualifying races, the field of the Clash at the Coliseum was whittled to 23 cars for the main event. Brad Keselowski, Kurt Busch and Alex Bowman were among the notable NASCAR Cup Series drivers who were eliminated.

Click here for the results from the preliminary events in the NASCAR Clash at the Coliseum.

Results: 1. Joey Logano 2. Kyle Busch; 3. Austin Dillon; 4. Erik Jones; 5. Kyle Larson; 6. William Byron; 7. Cole Custer; 8. Christopher Bell; 9. AJ Allmendinger; 10. Kevin Harvick; 11. Chase Elliott; 12. Harrison Burton; 13. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.; 14. Daniel Suarez; 15. Martin Truex Jr.; 16. Michael McDowell; 17. Ryan Blaney; 18. Bubba Wallace; 19. Justin Haley; 20. Ryan Preece; 21. Tyler Reddick; 22. Chase Briscoe; 23. Denny Hamlin.