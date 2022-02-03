Practice groups set for NASCAR Clash at the Coliseum

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

NASCAR has set the drivers for each of the three practice groups for Saturday at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Practice will be held from 12:30 – 2:30 p.m. ET Saturday on FS2 in preparation for Sunday’s Clash at the Coliseum (6 p.m. ET on Fox).

NASCAR divided the 36-car field into three groups of 12 cars for practices. Each group gets three eight-minute practice sessions Saturday.

NASCAR used last year’s car owner’s standings and moved down the list starting with reigning champion Kyle Larson in the third group, points runner-up Martin Truex Jr. in the second group and third-place points finisher Denny Hamlin in the first group. Series officials repeated the process for the remaining 33 drivers.

Here are the practice groups:

Practice Group 1

Denny Hamlin, Austin Cindric, Kyle Busch, Christopher Bell, Aric Almirola, Harrison Burton, Bubba Wallace, Erik Jones, Brad Keselowski, AJ Allmendinger, Ty Dillon, Kurt Busch.

Practice Group 2

Martin Truex Jr., Kevin Harvick, Joey Logano, Ross Chastain, Alex Bowman, Austin Dillon, Daniel Suarez, Chase Briscoe, Cole Custer, Todd Gilliland, Cody Ware, Corey LaJoie.

Practice Group 3

Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney, William Byron, Tyler Reddick, Michael McDowell, Chris Buescher, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Justin Haley, Landon Cassill, BJ McLeod, Ryan Preece.

Among the interesting elements of these groups: