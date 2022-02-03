Kohler Generators to sponsor Brad Keselowski in 14 races

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Kohler Generators will return to RFK Racing and sponsor Brad Keselowski in 14 races this season, the team announced Thursday.

Kohler will be the primary sponsor for Keselowski in high-profile races as the Feb. 20 Daytona 500, the May 22 All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway, the May 29 Coca-Cola 600, the Sept. 4 Southern 500 at Darlington, the Sept. 17 Bristol Night Race and the Nov. 6 season finale at Phoenix.

Kohler’s other races as primary sponsor will be Atlanta (March 20), Dover (May 1), Sonoma (June 12), Road America (July 3), New Hampshire (July 17), Pocono (July 24), Talladega (Oct. 2) and Martinsville (Oct. 30).

Kohler will be an associate sponsor in all the races it is not a primary partner.

“Commitments at this level are few and far between in this day and age, and we’re obviously thrilled that Kohler has not only extended its partnership with our team, but expanded it in a way that will hopefully make their name synonymous with our No. 6 team,” Keselowski said in a statement from the team.

“Their goals and initiatives as an America-owned company are something that excite me, and I look forward to working with their team off the track to deliver exceptional results. We’re thankful to everyone at Kohler and can’t wait to partner together in 2022 and beyond.”

Kohler was a primary sponsor of the No. 6 car last year for eight races.

“Kohler Generators’ multi-year relationship with RFK Racing is truly exciting. By expanding our presence as an anchor partner in more events this year, we can further showcase our leading expertise in power resiliency to a loyal and passionate fan base,” said Kyle Brandemuhl, President of Kohler Residential & Power Products, in a statement.

“The relationship between Kohler and the RFK team is a natural fit with each possessing long-standing, trusted brands in power and technology. Our shared commitment is underscored by champion driver/owner Brad Keselowski, who has consistently demonstrated excellence and resiliency over his successful career.”