NASCAR teams reveal sponsorship for Clash, upcoming races

SiriusXM Radio will continue its affiliation with Toyota and sponsor the cars of Christopher Bell and Kurt Busch in select races this season.

Bell’s Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota will have SiriusXM Radio on the car for Sunday’s Clash at the Coliseum, along with races at April 9 at Martinsville, May 8 at Darlington, Aug. 7 at Michigan and Oct. 2 at Talladega.

Busch’s 23XI Racing Toyota will have SiriusXM Radio on the car for July 17 at New Hampshire and the Sept. 4 Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.

Front Row Motorsports

First Phase, a new credit card from CURO Credit, will sponsor Todd Gilliland throughout the season. The company will be a featured partner on Gilliland’s car for the Daytona 500 and other races. When not a featured partner, the company will be an associate sponsor on the car. The team also announced that Speedy Cash returns as a major associate partner of Michael McDowell‘s No. 34 car.

Rick Ware Racing

Select Blinds will be the primary sponsor for David Ragan at the Daytona 500. Ragan will drive the No. 15 Ford for RWR in that race.

Team Penske

Keystone Light will sponsor Austin Cindric‘s car at the NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway on May 22.

Trackhouse Racing

Team announced a marketing partnership with Dana White, president of UFC. White’s Howler Head Kentucky Straight Bourbon will be the primary sponsor on Ross Chastain‘s car at the Clash.

Wood Brothers Racing

Motorcraft/Quick Lane and DEX Imaging will be co-primary sponsors on rookie Harrison Burton‘s car for the Daytona 500.

Xfinity

JD Motorsports

Driver Ryan Vargas announced on social media Wednesday that Swann Security will be back as an official partner on his car starting Feb. 26 at Auto Club Speedway.

Richard Childress Racing

Bennett Family of Companies, United Rentals Global Industrial and Alsco Uniforms will share time as the primary sponsor of Austin Hill‘s No. 21 Xfinity car this season. The team also announced that Andy Street would be Hill’s crew chief.