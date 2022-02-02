Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Kaulig Racing drivers AJ Allmendinger and Justin Haley will show their support for Team USA’s Olympians in a unique way at this weekend’s Clash at the Coliseum.

Both drivers will wear Sparco racing gloves that feature the Olympic rings and American flag. Sparco provides racing uniforms and offered Kaulig Racing these special gloves. The Clash, a 150-lap exhibition race, is scheduled to take place at 6 p.m. ET Sunday on Fox.

The Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum marks NASCAR’s first race at the historic venue, which hosted the Olympics in 1932 and 1984. The Coliseum will become the first stadium to host a third Summer Olympics in 2028.

The Clash at the Coliseum takes place during the Winter Olympics. NBC, USA, CNBC, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports App will provide Olympic coverage.

The Winter Olympics go from Feb. 2-20. The Opening Ceremonies will be presented live at 6:30 a.m. ET Friday and again at 8 p.m. ET that day. Both air on NBC and Peacock.

NBC begins 18 consecutive nights of Olympic primetime coverage at 8 p.m. ET Thursday, featuring live figure skating, along with qualifying for men’s and women’s moguls.

All of Kaulig Racing’s drivers also will wear the Olympic-themed gloves during the races at Daytona International Speedway later this month. Kaulig Racing has Allmendinger, Landon Cassill and reigning Xfinity Series champion Daniel Hemric in the Feb. 19 Xfinity race at Daytona. Haley and Hemric will compete in the Feb. 20 Daytona 500.

Also, car owner Matt Kaulig will be a special nightly contributor on the Olympic Zone on WKYC, the NBC affiliate in Cleveland. Kaulig will present the Power of Inspiration.

Upcoming Olympic coverage:

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 2 (DAY -2)

USA NETWORK

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Mixed Doubles Curling – U.S. vs. Australia

8 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Mixed Doubles Curling – U.S. vs. Italy (LIVE)

10 p.m. – 11:10 p.m.

Men’s Alpine Skiing – Men’s Downhill Training (LIVE)

11:10 p.m. – 1:30 a.m.

Women’s Ice Hockey – Switzerland vs. Canada (LIVE)

1:30 a.m. – 3 a.m.

Mixed Doubles Curling – U.S. vs. Norway (LIVE)

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 3 (DAY -1)

NBC

8 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Figure Skating – Team Event (LIVE)

Men’s Short Program

Rhythm Dance

Women’s Freestyle Skiing – Moguls Qualifying

Men’s Freestyle Skiing – Moguls Qualifying

9 p.m. – 9:35 p.m. PT

Figure Skating – Pairs’ Short Program Team Event (LIVE)

12:35 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Figure Skating – Pairs’ Short Program Team Event (LIVE)

USA NETWORK

3 a.m. – 7:30 a.m.

Women’s Freestyle Skiing – Moguls Qualifying (LIVE)

Men’s Freestyle Skiing – Moguls Qualifying (LIVE)

Mixed Doubles Curling – U.S. vs. Norway

Mixed Doubles Curling – Italy vs. Switzerland

7:30 a.m. – 8:10 a.m.

Women’s Ice Hockey – Pregame Show

8:10 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Women’s Ice Hockey – U.S. vs. Finland (LIVE)

10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Mixed Doubles Curling – Norway vs. Canada

5 p.m. – 11:10 p.m.

Mixed Doubles Curling – Canada vs. Switzerland (LIVE)

Women’s Ice Hockey – U.S. vs. Finland

Mixed Doubles Curling – Italy vs. Norway

11:10 p.m. – 1:30 a.m.

Women’s Ice Hockey – Russian Olympic Committee vs. Switzerland (LIVE)

1:30 a.m. – 2:30 a.m.

Mixed Doubles Curling – U.S. vs. Sweden (LIVE)