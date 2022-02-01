Boxing Hall of Famer Floyd Mayweather to field NASCAR Cup team

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Boxing Hall of Famer Floyd Mayweather is the newest owner in NASCAR, announcing that The Money Team Racing will make its debut this month at Daytona International Speedway.

The No. 50 car does not have a charter and will have to qualify to make the Daytona 500. Kaz Grala will drive the car. Tony Eury Jr. will be the crew chief. The team will race Chevrolets. Pit Viper sunglasses will sponsor the car at Daytona.

The team will run select races this season.

“I love fast cars and I love to compete,” Mayweather said in a statement. “I know NASCAR will not be easy, but anything easy isn’t worth doing to me. With that being said, this move into auto racing seems to be a perfect fit for the Mayweather brand.”

Mayweather was a five-division world champion boxer. He retired in 2017 with a 50-0 record and 27 knockouts. In his career, he won world championships at super featherweight, lightweight, super lightweight, welterweight and light middleweight. He was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2021.

Mayweather joins Michael Jordan (23XI Racing) and PItbull (Trackhouse Racing) in ownership of a Cup team.

“This deal has been a long time coming and we are finally at the starting line.” said William Auchmoody, co-owner of the team and an associate of Mayweather. “Every time we thought we would be able to hit the track, something happened, including a global pandemic. One thing I have learned from Floyd Mayweather is that sometimes your best offense is a great defense and now we are here going to our first race at this year’s Daytona 500. We are very excited to be racing!”

StarCom Racing’s Michael & Matt Kohler and Bill Woehlemann have a vested interest in the team as well.

“We are extremely thankful to TMTR for the opportunity to be a part of this team and are excited to join them on this journey,” Woehlemann said.