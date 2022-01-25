NASCAR teams announce sponsor deals

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

A number of NASCAR teams have announced sponsor deals in recent days.

Rick Ware Racing will have Nurtec ODT back for a second season as the primary sponsor of the No. 51 car with Cody Ware for the Cup season. The team also announced that Nurtec ODT will be the primary sponsor for the No. 51 IndyCar driven by Takuma Sato, a two-time Indianapolis 500 winner.

Ware will drive for the Cup team the entire season after running in various series, including Cup and IndyCar, last year.

Richard Childress Racing

The organization announced that Guaranteed Rate will partner with the No. 8 team of Tyler Reddick for multiple races this Cup season.

Team Penske

Wurth extends its partnership with Team Penske and will be the primary sponsor of Ryan Blaney‘s car for races at Auto Club Speedway, Talladega and Watkins Glen.

Emerling-Gase Motorsports

The Xfinity team announced a partnership with Kitty Kat Coin Cryptocurrency & Ecosystem. The company will be the primary sponsor for selects races on the No. 35 of Shane Lee and the No. 53 of Joey Gase.

Sam Hunt Racing

The Xfinity team will have Berry’s Bullets as sponsor for both Las Vegas races. John Hunter Nemechek will drive the car in both of those events.

Alpha Prime Racing

The team announced that Heartbeat Hot Sauce will sponsor Ryan Ellis in the April 23 Xfinity race at Talladega. The team also announced that Kaz Grala will drive for the team in select races this season. Grala’s first race for the team is scheduled to be Feb. 26 at Auto Club Speedway.

The team also announced that Market Rebellion will serve as a seven-race primary sponsor this season. Tommy Joe Martins will be the driver for four races, Sage Karam for two races and Rajah Caruth for one race.

Martins will drive the car at Daytona (Feb. 19), Texas (May 21 and Sept. 24) and Las Vegas (Oct. 15). Karam will drive the car at Circuit of the Americas (March 26) and the Indianapolis road course (July 30). Caruth will drive the car at Phoenix (Nov. 5).