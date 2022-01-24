Kaulig Racing reveals driver lineup for No. 16 Cup car

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Kaulig Racing revealed Monday what races AJ Allmendinger, Noah Gragson and Daniel Hemric will drive the No. 16 Cup car this season.

Allmendinger will run 14 points races and both exhibition races, including the Feb. 6 Clash at the LA Coliseum. He also will do all six road course races.

Gragson will run 14 points races, including the April 17 event on the dirt at Bristol.

Hemric will run eight points races, including the Feb. 20 Daytona 500.

Here is each driver’s Cup schedule:

AJ Allmendinger

Feb. 6 – Clash at LA Coliseum

March 13 – Phoenix

March 27 – Circuit of the Americas

April 3 – Richmond

April 9 – Martinsville

May 1 – Dover

May 22 – All-Star Race at Texas

June 5 – World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway

June 12 – Sonoma

June 26 – Nashville

July 3 – Road America

July 17 – New Hampshire

July 31 – Indianapolis road course

Aug. 21 – Watkins Glen

Sept. 17 – Bristol

Oct. 9 – Charlotte Roval

Noah Gragson

March 20 – Atlanta

April 17 – Bristol dirt

May 15 – Kansas

May 29 – Coca-Cola 600

July 10 – Atlanta

July 24 – Pocono

Aug. 7 – Michigan

Aug. 14 – Richmond

Sept. 11 – Kansas

Sept. 25 – Texas

Oct. 16 – Las Vegas

Oct. 23 – Homestead

Oct. 30 – Martinsville

Nov. 6 – Phoenix

Daniel Hemric

Feb. 17 – Daytona duel qualifying race

Feb. 20 – Daytona 500

Feb. 27 – Auto Club

March 6 – Las Vegas

April 24 – Talladega

May 8 – Darlington

Aug. 27 – Daytona

Sept. 4 – Southern 500

Oct. 2 – Talladega