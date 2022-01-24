Kaulig Racing reveals driver lineup for No. 16 Cup car

Kaulig Racing revealed Monday what races AJ Allmendinger, Noah Gragson and Daniel Hemric will drive the No. 16 Cup car this season.
Allmendinger will run 14 points races and both exhibition races, including the Feb. 6 Clash at the LA Coliseum. He also will do all six road course races.
Gragson will run 14 points races, including the April 17 event on the dirt at Bristol.
Hemric will run eight points races, including the Feb. 20 Daytona 500.
Here is each driver’s Cup schedule:
AJ Allmendinger
Feb. 6 – Clash at LA Coliseum
March 13 – Phoenix
March 27 – Circuit of the Americas
April 3 – Richmond
April 9 – Martinsville
May 1 – Dover
May 22 – All-Star Race at Texas
June 5 – World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway
June 12 – Sonoma
June 26 – Nashville
July 3 – Road America
July 17 – New Hampshire
July 31 – Indianapolis road course
Aug. 21 – Watkins Glen
Sept. 17 – Bristol
Oct. 9 – Charlotte Roval
Noah Gragson
March 20 – Atlanta
April 17 – Bristol dirt
May 15 – Kansas
May 29 – Coca-Cola 600
July 10 – Atlanta
July 24 – Pocono
Aug. 7 – Michigan
Aug. 14 – Richmond
Sept. 11 – Kansas
Sept. 25 – Texas
Oct. 16 – Las Vegas
Oct. 23 – Homestead
Oct. 30 – Martinsville
Nov. 6 – Phoenix
Daniel Hemric
Feb. 17 – Daytona duel qualifying race
Feb. 20 – Daytona 500
Feb. 27 – Auto Club
March 6 – Las Vegas
April 24 – Talladega
May 8 – Darlington
Aug. 27 – Daytona
Sept. 4 – Southern 500
Oct. 2 – Talladega