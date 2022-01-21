Daniel Hemric to drive in Daytona 500 for Kaulig Racing

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Reigning Xfinity Series champion Daniel Hemric will drive the No. 16 for Kaulig Racing in the Feb. 20 Daytona 500, the team announced Friday.

Kaulig Racing will have two full-time Cup teams this season. Justin Haley will drive the No. 31. Hemric, Noah Gragson and AJ Allmendinger will split time in the No. 16 for the organization.

Allmendinger will drive the No. 16 car at the Feb. 6 Busch Light Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Gragson said this week on “The Morning Drive” on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio that his first Cup race in the No. 16 for Kaulig Racing will be March 20 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Xfinity driver news

Ryan Vargas is back with JD Motorsports and will run the full season for the team this season.

Kyle Sieg will drive the No. 28 for RSS Racing in multiple Xfinity races this season. His first race will be the season opener at Daytona.

C.J. McLaughlin will run a partial schedule in the No. 38 for RSS Racing, beginning with the Daytona season opener.

Matt Mills returns to drive the No. 5 for BJ McLeod Motorsports.