Dale Jr. shares stories of items he’ll have in Hall of Fame display

Dale Earnhardt Jr. will be inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame on Jan. 21 with Red Farmer and Mike Stefanik in the Class of 2021. The event airs at 8 p.m. ET on Peacock.

Earnhardt is featured in a 10-day daily video series celebrating personal mementos that played a role in his career, leading up to his induction. The final two days also will celebrate a memento from Stefanik (Jan. 20) and Farmer (Jan. 21).

In addition, the ceremony will recognize executive Ralph Seagraves with the Landmark Award for Outstanding Contributions to NASCAR, and longtime NASCAR broadcaster Bob Jenkinswith the Squier-Hall Award for NASCAR Media Excellence.

Here is a collection of the videos:

Dale Jr.’s HOF case: ’01 Pepsi 400 baseball helmet

The helmet worn during his July 7, 2001 Daytona win, NASCAR’s first race at the track since Dale Sr. died on the last lap of the Daytona 500 five months earlier, is honored by Dale Jr.

Dale Jr.’s HOF case: 2000 Rolling Stone article

A profile by Touré published in the May 2000 issue of Rolling Stone introduced Dale Jr. to a new mainstream audience after his first Cup Series win a month earlier and is a representation of his cultural transcendence.

Dale Jr.’s HOF case: 2004 Daytona 500 trophy

The Harley J. Earl Trophy for the Daytona 500, which Dale Earnhardt Jr. dominated in 2004 to win in his fifth start at the track, 15 starts sooner than Dale Sr.’s first win at the track, is going in Dale Jr.’s HOF case.

Dale Jr.’s HOF case: 2000 Winston All-Star trophy

Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s 2000 All-Star Race win was his third victory of his rookie season and one his favorite memories, as he was greeted in Charlotte Motor Speedway’s victory lane by his enthusiastic and stunned father.

Dale Jr.’s HOF case: Elliott’s Xfinity title