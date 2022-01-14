Sam Hunt Racing has added Ryan Truex and Jeffrey Earnhardt for select Xfinity races this season.

Truex will pilot the No. 26 Circle B Diecast Toyota in the season-opening Xfinity race Feb. 19 at Daytona International Speedway. This will be his first Xfinity start since 2019. The team also stated that Truex intends to add races with the team.

“Sam and I have known each other for a long time. We’ve become great friends and I’ve watched him build Sam Hunt Racing into the powerhouse it is today,” Truex said in a statement. “I’m thankful that our friendship has grown into a business relationship and for the opportunity Sam has given me. I will give it everything I’ve got to get SHR and Circle B Diecast a solid finish at Daytona.”

Earnhardt will drive the No. 26 Toyota for multiple races in the Xfinity Series. ForeverLawn will be a sponsor. All of Earnhardt’s races will be announced at a later date.

“I’m really excited to be back in the Toyota camp. My past experience with them was incredible, and they do a great job supporting their drivers,” Earnhardt said in a statement from the team. “Sam and I formed a nice friendship over the years, and I’m impressed with what he’s achieved in a short amount of time.

“I feel like we share the same work ethic, and both of us are working hard to achieve our dreams.”