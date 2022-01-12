David Ragan to run Daytona 500 for Rick Ware Racing

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

David Ragan will drive the No. 15 Rick Ware Racing entry in the Daytona 500 and multiple races, the team announced Wednesday.

The 36-year-old Ragan, who has 472 career Cup starts, announced that he was retiring from full-time Cup competition after the 2019 season.

He ran only one Cup race in 2020 and last year. Both of those races were the Daytona 500. This will be his 16th Daytona 500. He spent time last year test driving for Ford’s Next Gen car.

“I am thrilled to be back in The Daytona 500 driving the new 2022 Ford Mustang for RWR,” Ragan said in a statement from the team. “I have always loved racing at Daytona, and know that we will have a shot to lead laps and contend for the win this year. The Daytona 500 is a special race with the best drivers in the world, and I cant wait to hit the track.”

The team has not stated what other races Ragan will run this season.

“I am really excited to have David back behind the wheel of one of our Rick Ware Racing Fords,” car owner, Rick Ware said in a statement from the team. “David is a great asset to the RWR family. In 2020, RWR scored our first top five in the Daytona 500 with Ragan behind the wheel, and I’m optimistic that through our new Ford Performance alliance, we could see that No. 15 leading the field to the checkered flag on February 20th.”

Ragan has two career Cup victories. He won the July 2011 Daytona race while at Roush Fenway Racing, and he won the spring 2013 race at Talladega for Front Row Motorsports.