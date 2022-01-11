NASCAR Cup teams announce sponsor deals

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

As the start of the NASCAR Cup season nears, more teams are making sponsor announcements.

Here is a look at those announcements:

Richard Childress Racing

Tyler Reddick will have 3Chi, a company that sells hemp-based products, as a sponsor. The team announced a multi-year deal with the company before the start of Tuesday’s organizational test at Daytona International Speedway. 3Chi will be an anchor sponsor for the team.

RCR states that this marks the first hemp-based consumer brand sponsorship across all major professional sports. The partnership begins with the Feb. 20 Daytona 500. The team stated that Reddick will have 3Chi on his car for a “significant” number of races this season.

Trackhouse Racing

AdventHealth has signed a multi-year sponsorship agreement with Trackhouse Racing to be on Ross Chastain‘s car for six Cup races this season, including the Daytona 500. The company also will serve as the primary sponsor on Chastain’s car at Atlanta (March 20), Bristol dirt (April 17), Kansas (May 15), the Coca-Cola 600 (May 29) and Road America (July 3).

Stewart-Haas Racing

Kevin Harvick will have Rheem on his car as the primary sponsor for three races this season: Las Vegas (March 6), Darlington (May 8) and Kansas (Sept. 11).

Rheem brands also will be featured on the Cup cars of Christopher Bell and Kyle Busch at Joe Gibbs Racing.

Spire Motorsports

Zeigler Automotive Group will be featured on the No. 77 entry for Spire Motorsports. Josh Bilicki joins the team this season. His first race with the team will be Feb. 27 at Auto Club Speedway.

“Spire Motorsports is thrilled to add a young, talented and resourceful racer like Josh Bilicki to our stable,” said Spire Motorsports co-owner T.J. Puchyr in a statement. “Josh is cut from the same cloth as the people who make up our team. He’s a grinder. He finds a way, goes out and gets it done. He’s going to be a great compliment to Corey LaJoie in our No. 7 car. We’re proud to welcome Josh to the Spire family.”

JTG Daugherty Racing

Ricky Stenhouse’s car will have SweetLeaf as a sponsor on the No. 47 car. The sponsor debuts on the car at Atlanta (March 20). The team also announced that Irish Spring Body Wash will sponsor Stenhouse’s car at the Daytona 500 and the dirt race at Bristol on April 17.