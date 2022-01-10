NASCAR drivers hit track at Chili Bowl on Monday

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Former Cup champion Chase Elliott is among the NASCAR Cup contingent scheduled to compete Monday in the opening day of the Chili Bowl Nationals at the SageNet Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The premier midget car event in the country goes through Saturday night’s main event. There are nearly 400 entries. Twenty-four cars will earn a spot in the 55-lap main event Saturday.

Elliott, Chase Briscoe and Alex Bowman are on the entry list for Monday’s action. Also scheduled to compete is Jesse Love, the two-time reigning ARCA Menards Series West champion, and Carson Kvapil, who will compete for JR Motorsports’ Late Model team this season.

Monday’s schedule also includes the annual Vacuworx Invitational Race of Champions. Eighteen drivers will compete in that event, including reigning Cup champion Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell and Elliott. That race is 25 laps.

Bell won the Race of Champions last year. Larson won the Chili Bowl Nationals last year for a second year in a row.

Practice Monday begins at 8 a.m. ET. Racing is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET. FloRacing.com will stream the action.