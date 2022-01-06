Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

NASCAR Xfinity Series team Alpha Prime Racing announced Thursday that it will field two full-time entries this coming season (the No. 44 and No. 45) and that driver Sage Karam will run “select” races for the team.

Karam will make his Xfinity season debut March 19 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. An exact number of races for Karam, as well as specific races he’ll run beyond Atlanta, were not disclosed.

Last year, the Indy 500 and rallycross regular entered NASCAR for the first time. He made four Xfinity starts and one Truck Series start, all for Jordan Anderson Racing.

On the Xfinity side, he posted a top finish of 16th in September at Bristol Motor Speedway.

“I’m extremely grateful for the opportunities that 2021 provided and am equally as excited to join Alpha Prime Racing for 2022,” said Karam in a release.

“I can’t thank (team co-owner) Tommy Joe Martins enough for his trust and confidence heading into this season. I welcome the opportunity to learn from him and his team and look forward to competing against some of the toughest competition in motorsports.”

🏁ANNOUNCEMENT🏁 Really excited to announce I’ll be teaming up with @TeamAlphaPrime driving in a number of @XfinityRacing races this year. A great opportunity to keep learning the car and some new tracks. Can’t thank everyone enough who made this happen. Let’s get to work 😤 pic.twitter.com/iRW1zojeR0 — Sage Karam (@SageKaram) January 6, 2022

The aforementioned Tommy Joe Martins announced the formation of Alpha Prime Racing last August with new partner Caesar Bacarella.

Karam now joins the team’s driver lineup for 2022, which already includes Martins, Bacarella, Andy Lally, Ryan Ellis, and Rajah Caruth.

“As competitive as the Xfinity Series field is going to be this year, it’s even more important to our team to bring in talented drivers like Sage,” Martins said in the same release.

“Sage is a top-level racecar driver with a history of success in everything he’s ever driven. We can’t wait to work with him.”