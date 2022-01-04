Weekend schedules – Clash in L.A., Daytona Speedweeks

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Tentative schedules have been released for next month’s exhibition Busch Light Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and season-opening Daytona Speedweeks.

The Clash will be hosted Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 5-6 on a temporary quarter-mile oval inside the Coliseum. The two-day format includes practice, heat races and last chance qualifiers to help set the 23-car field for the Clash on Feb. 6.

On-track activity at Daytona International Speedway begins Tuesday, Feb. 15 ahead of season-opening races that weekend for the NASCAR Camping World Truck, Xfinity and Cup Series, as well as the ARCA Menards Series national tour. The 64th Daytona 500 (Cup) takes place Sunday, Feb. 20.

Here’s a look at the schedules for both the Clash and Daytona Speedweeks:

Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum

(All times Eastern)

Friday, Feb. 4

5-8 p.m. – Cup garage open

Saturday, Feb. 5

10:30 a.m. – 10 p.m. – Cup garage open

12:30 – 2:30 p.m. – Cup practice (FS2)

8:30 – 9:30 p.m. – Cup qualifying (FS1; single-car, three laps all positions)

Sunday, Feb. 6

10:30 a.m. – Cup garage open

3 p.m. ET – Cup heat races begin (FOX; four races, 25 laps each)

Approx. 4:10 p.m. ET – Cup LCQ races begin (FOX; two races, 50 laps each)

6 p.m. ET – Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum (FOX, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio; 150 laps)

Daytona Speedweeks

(All times Eastern)

Tuesday, Feb. 15

Noon – 10 p.m. – Cup garage open

5:05 – 5:55 p.m. – Cup first practice

6:35 – 7:25 p.m. – Cup second practice

Wednesday, Feb. 16

2 – 10 p.m. – Cup garage open

8:05 – 9:30 p.m. – Cup qualifying (single vehicle, one lap, two rounds)

Thursday, Feb. 17

10:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. – Truck garage open

10:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. – ARCA garage open

4 – 11 p.m. – Cup garage open

4:35 – 5:25 p.m. – Truck practice

5:30 – 6:20 p.m. – ARCA practice

7 p.m. – Cup Duel qualifying race #1 (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio; 60 laps, 150 miles)

Approx. 8:45 p.m. – Cup Duel qualifying race #2 (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio; 60 laps, 150 miles)

Friday, Feb. 18

8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. – ARCA garage open

9 a.m. – Truck garage open

9:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

Noon – 9:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

1:30 – 2 p.m. – ARCA qualifying (groups)

3 – 4:30 p.m. – Truck qualifying (single car, one lap, two rounds)

4:35 – 5:25 p.m. – Xfinity practice

6 – 6:50 p.m. – Cup third practice

7:30 p.m. – Truck race (FS1, Motor Racing Network; 100 laps, 250 miles)

Saturday, Feb. 19

6 a.m. – Xfinity garage open

8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

10 a.m. – ARCA garage open

10:30 – 11:20 a.m. – Cup final practice

11:35 a.m. – 1 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying (single car, one lap, two rounds)

1:30 p.m. – ARCA race (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio; 80 laps, 200 miles)

5 p.m. – Xfinity race (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio; 120 laps, 300 miles)

Sunday, Feb. 20

8 a.m. – Cup garage open

2:30 p.m. – 64th Daytona 500 (FOX, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio; 200 laps, 500 miles)