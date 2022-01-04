NASCAR drivers racing in 2022 Chili Bowl Nationals

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Next week, the 36th annual Chili Bowl Nationals will take place in Tulsa, Oklahoma. NASCAR is well-represented within the field for the six-day midget racing event.

Headlining the group is NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson. He will seek to claim the Golden Driller trophy for a third consecutive year.

Five qualifying nights (Jan. 10-14) set the stage for the championship feature races on Jan. 15. The event will run indoors at the SageNet Center on a quarter-mile clay oval.

Here’s when NASCAR (and NASCAR-adjacent) notables will be racing next week…

Monday, January 10

Chase Briscoe – No. 5 Chase Briscoe Racing (Mahindra Tractors)

Chase Elliott – No. 9E Kyle Larson Racing (A SHOC Performance Energy)

Alex Bowman – No. 55X Alex Bowman Racing (Ally)

Jesse Love – No. 97X Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports (NUCOR Buildings/Mobil 1)

Tuesday, January 11

Kyle Larson – No. 01 Kyle Larson Racing (EMI/FloRacing.com/HendrickCars.com)

Jesse Little – No. 3L Rick Horn Racing (Shriners Hospital for Children)

Santino Ferrucci – No. 16 Dave Mac – Dalby Motorsports (Webco Industries)

Wednesday, January 12

Tanner Berryhill – No. 17 Shophouse Racing (Eclipse Claims Consulting)

Carson Hocevar – No. 31X Beilman Motorsports (Dave.com/Niece Motorsports)

Thursday, January 13

J.J. Yeley – No. 2G Glenn Styres – Jack Yeley (Playa Azul Resorts/Rocky Point)

Christopher Bell – No. 71W Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports (iRacing/Mobil 1)

Dillon Welch – No. 81X CB Industries (Spike / Speedway Toyota / Rev 32 / Florida Safety Systems / Sundollar Restoration / Toyota)

Friday, January 14