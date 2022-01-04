NASCAR drivers racing in 2022 Chili Bowl Nationals

Next week, the 36th annual Chili Bowl Nationals will take place in Tulsa, Oklahoma. NASCAR is well-represented within the field for the six-day midget racing event.
Headlining the group is NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson. He will seek to claim the Golden Driller trophy for a third consecutive year.
Five qualifying nights (Jan. 10-14) set the stage for the championship feature races on Jan. 15. The event will run indoors at the SageNet Center on a quarter-mile clay oval.
Here’s when NASCAR (and NASCAR-adjacent) notables will be racing next week…
Monday, January 10
- Chase Briscoe – No. 5 Chase Briscoe Racing (Mahindra Tractors)
- Chase Elliott – No. 9E Kyle Larson Racing (A SHOC Performance Energy)
- Alex Bowman – No. 55X Alex Bowman Racing (Ally)
- Jesse Love – No. 97X Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports (NUCOR Buildings/Mobil 1)
Tuesday, January 11
- Kyle Larson – No. 01 Kyle Larson Racing (EMI/FloRacing.com/HendrickCars.com)
- Jesse Little – No. 3L Rick Horn Racing (Shriners Hospital for Children)
- Santino Ferrucci – No. 16 Dave Mac – Dalby Motorsports (Webco Industries)
Wednesday, January 12
- Tanner Berryhill – No. 17 Shophouse Racing (Eclipse Claims Consulting)
- Carson Hocevar – No. 31X Beilman Motorsports (Dave.com/Niece Motorsports)
Thursday, January 13
- J.J. Yeley – No. 2G Glenn Styres – Jack Yeley (Playa Azul Resorts/Rocky Point)
- Christopher Bell – No. 71W Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports (iRacing/Mobil 1)
- Dillon Welch – No. 81X CB Industries (Spike / Speedway Toyota / Rev 32 / Florida Safety Systems / Sundollar Restoration / Toyota)
Friday, January 14
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. – No. 47S Clauson Marshall Racing (zMAX Race Products)
- Ryan Newman – No. 75B Clauson Marshall Racing (Driven 2 Save Lives/zMAX Race Products)
- Ryan Ellis – No. 97R Shophouse Racing (Kansasland Tire and Service)
- Kasey Kahne – No. 19S Reinbold Underwood Motorsports (Spike / Stanton SR-11x / AME Electrical / Indy Race Parts / FK)