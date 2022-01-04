Crew chief Luke Lambert to be Noah Gragson’s crew chief

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Luke Lambert will be Noah Gragson‘s crew chief this season in the Xfinity Series, JR Motorsports announced Tuesday.

Gragson finished third in points last year with crew chief Dave Elenz, who will be the crew chief for Erik Jones in the Cup Series this year.

Lambert had been at what was Roush Fenway Racing the past two seasons, working with Chris Buescher and Ryan Newman.

The 39-year-old Lambert was last in the Xfinity Series in 2012, helping Elliott Sadler finish second in the points for Richard Childress Racing.

Now, Lambert will be paired with the 23-year-old Gragson, who had three Xfinity wins last season.

“I’m really excited to have the opportunity with JR Motorsports,” Lambert said in a statement from the team. “I’ve been fortunate to have a lot of really good opportunities and experiences in the sport, and looking at JR Motorsports and what I think we are capable of accomplishing, it felt like a really good fit.

“That’s what was exciting for me, because I feel like we have the opportunity to be really competitive and make a run at the NASCAR Xfinity Series title. That’s what I wanted to be part of here.”

With the announcement, JR Motorsports’ driver-crew chief lineup is set for the 2022 season.

Jason Burdett will return to the No. 7 team with Justin Allgaier for a seventh season. Mike Bumgarner will have Josh Berry for the full season with the No. 8 team. Taylor Moyer will pair with Sam Mayer with the No. 1 team.