23XI Racing announced Tuesday that Leidos has joined the team as a primary partner.

Leidos, a Fortune 500 company that works in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets, will partner with Bubba Wallace‘s No. 23 Toyota.

The No. 23 Leidos Toyota will make its Cup race debut March 27 at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

In its release, 23XI did not say if Leidos will be the No. 23’s primary sponsor in other 2022 Cup races.

Tuesday’s news heralds a reunion between sponsor and driver. Leidos backed Wallace during his 2016 and 2017 Xfinity Series seasons with the team now known as RFK Racing.

“I’m pumped to partner with Leidos again,” Wallace said in the release. “We had a great partnership when I was running Xfinity, and to now have them on board our No. 23 Camry TRD and continue supporting my career and what we are doing both on and off the racetrack at 23XI is really a cool thing for me. I’m excited to have them on board for the ride.”

Added Leidos chairman/CEO Roger Krone: “We are thrilled with our decision to once again team up with Bubba Wallace and now with 23XI Racing. Bubba’s efforts have paved the way for real change, pushing for a culture of inclusion and diversity not only in NASCAR, but throughout the world.

“We see this as much more than a sponsorship – we see an opportunity to fight for our shared values. We are proud to have Bubba Wallace representing Leidos both on and off the track.”

Leidos’ addition continues a run of good fortune on the business side for 23XI. In December, the organization not only landed an expanded partnership with McDonald’s but also announced a new partnership with Wheaties.

2022 will mark 23XI Racing’s second Cup season and its first as a two-car program, as past Cup Series champion Kurt Busch joins the team in the new (and chartered) No. 45 Toyota.