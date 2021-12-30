Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Joey Gase has found a partner for his new NASCAR Xfinity Series team.

NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour veteran Patrick Emerling has joined Gase to form Emerling-Gase Motorsports, the organization announced Thursday.

In a release, the organization confirmed it would run a second part-time entry along with its full-time No. 35 entry in 2022. The No. 35 entry is also receiving the 2021 owner points from Our Motorsports’ No. 23 entry.

The organization’s driver lineup includes Gase and Emerling, as well as Shane Lee and “others that will be announced at a later date.”

Gase first announced his new team in November. At that time, it was revealed he would run “most” of the Xfinity schedule in the No. 35 entry while also keeping a part-time Cup Series schedule.

Emerling made three Xfinity starts this year with Our Motorsports at New Hampshire (finished 31st), Richmond (finished 32nd) and Kansas (finished 24th). He was runner-up in this year’s Whelen Modified Tour standings, earning three wins there.

Lee made 20 Xfinity starts between 2018 and 2019, but has not run in the series since then. Gase purchased cars and equipment from Lee to help form his new operation.