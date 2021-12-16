Xfinity: Our Motorsports fielding three full-time cars in 2022

NASCAR Xfinity Series team Our Motorsports announced Thursday it will field three full-time entries next season with Jeb Burton and Anthony Alfredo joining returnee Brett Moffitt.

“We are very excited about the plans we have put in place for the 2022 race season,” team owner Chris Our said in a team release. “We continue to expand on the foundation built in our first two seasons in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

“This combination of experienced drivers and crew members will make Our Motorsports a contender each weekend.”

This season, Burton won at Talladega Superspeedway and earned an Xfinity playoff berth with Kaulig Racing. He was eliminated after the opening Round of 12.

“I am very excited to get to work,” Burton said in the release. “I can’t thank Mr. Our and his whole family enough. I want to build something special here and win races for Our Motorsports. I appreciate this opportunity as it means the world to me and my family. I signed a multi-year deal and plan to build strong partnerships with our partners and compete for wins and championships.”

Alfredo completed his rookie Cup Series campaign with Front Row Motorsports in 2021.

“I am very excited to return to the NASCAR Xfinity Series full time with Our Motorsports,” Alfredo said in the release. “The team has accomplished a lot in a short time and I am excited to be a part of helping them continue to grow. I’m very thankful for the opportunity and ready to make the most of it.”

Moffitt, the 2018 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series champion, posted 10 top-10 finishes in 31 Xfinity starts this season for Our Motorsports. 2022 will be his third season competing for the team.

“I’m really excited to be back with Our Motorsports in 2022,” Moffitt said in the release. “Chris Our has been a great team owner to work with the past two seasons and I’m looking forward to continuing this journey with him. The foundation this team has built over the past couple of years has everyone in the shop motivated to take the next step in becoming a playoff team in ‘22.”

All three drivers have Cup experience. Alfredo ran the full 36-race Cup schedule this season. Moffitt made 45 Cup starts from 2014-17. Burton made 33 Cup starts from 2015-19.

2022 crew chiefs were also announced for the three entries. Burton will work with Chad Walter, Alfredo with Pat Tryson, and Moffitt with Jeff Hensley.

Car numbers for the entries were not announced.