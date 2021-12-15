Xfinity: Mason Massey joins DGM Racing

DGM Racing announced Wednesday that Mason Massey will be primary driver for the team’s No. 91 entry next season in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Massey has made 23 Xfinity starts over the past two seasons, with all but one coming with BJ McLeod Motorsports. He earned a career-best finish of 17th this September at Richmond Raceway.

Can’t even begin to explain how excited I am to work with Mario and everyone at DGM Racing! This will by far be the most races I’ve ever gotten to run in a season, and I’m excited for the challenge! Thank you @MarioGosselin for believing in me. See everyone at Daytona 👊🏻 https://t.co/0Q2aq87thm — Mason Massey (@Mason_Massey) December 15, 2021

Last month, DGM announced that it was parting ways with driver Josh Williams, who had run full-time for the team since 2019. At that time, the team said it planned to run two full-time Xfinity entries in 2022.

On Dec. 8, Williams was announced as full-time driver of BJ McLeod Motorsports’ No. 78 entry.