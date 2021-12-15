Xfinity: Mason Massey joins DGM Racing

By Dec 15, 2021, 10:43 AM EST
0 Comments

DGM Racing announced Wednesday that Mason Massey will be primary driver for the team’s No. 91 entry next season in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Massey has made 23 Xfinity starts over the past two seasons, with all but one coming with BJ McLeod Motorsports. He earned a career-best finish of 17th this September at Richmond Raceway.

Last month, DGM announced that it was parting ways with driver Josh Williams, who had run full-time for the team since 2019. At that time, the team said it planned to run two full-time Xfinity entries in 2022.

On Dec. 8, Williams was announced as full-time driver of BJ McLeod Motorsports’ No. 78 entry.

Read More About NASCAR

Mike Harmon Racing
Xfinity: Mike Harmon Racing loses appeal of testing violation penalties
Hailie Deegan
Trucks: Hailie Deegan returns to DGR for 2022 season
NASCAR Talladega Earnhardt
NASCAR Throwback: Rewatch the Talladega 2001 race with Dale Earnhardt Jr.,...