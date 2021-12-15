Trucks: Hailie Deegan returns to DGR for 2022 season

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team David Gilliland Racing confirmed Wednesday that Hailie Deegan will return for a second season with DGR in 2022.

Deegan, who was recently named the Truck Series’ Most Popular Driver, finished 17th in points during her rookie Truck campaign this season. Her best race finish was seventh at World Wide Technology Raceway outside St. Louis.

She entered the Truck Series after spending 2018-19 in the ARCA Menards Series East and West (ran full-time in the West) and 2020 in the ARCA Menards Series national tour.