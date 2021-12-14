Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Talladega Superspeedway was the epicenter of Earnhardt Nation in NASCAR.

Dale Earnhardt won a record 10 times at the 2.66-mile superspeedway, including the 76th and final victory of the seven-time champion’s storied career when he rallied from 18th in the final five laps of the Oct. 15, 2000 race.

Just over a year later, Dale Earnhardt Jr. began his own remarkable run at Talladega. His victory in the Oct. 21, 2001 race was the first of a record four consecutive at Talladega in the NASCAR Cup Series for the 15-time Most Popular Driver.

During a rain delay last year, Earnhardt rewatched his first Cup victory at Talladega with fellow NASCAR on NBC analyst Jeff Burton. As a NASCAR offseason content treat via the Motorsports on NBC YouTube channel, you can watch them relive that race in the replay above or by clicking here.

Burton finished third in the race by helping push Earnhardt past Tony Stewart for the last of his three victories during the 2001 season.

“Side by side, and you went with me!” Earnhardt tells Burton at the end of their rewatch. “Thank you!”

“I knew you owed me for this race,” Burton quipped.

Of his 26 NASCAR Cup Series victories, Earnhardt Jr. scored six at Talladega — his personal best of the 24 tracks he raced on the premier circuit.