Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Two-time NASCAR Camping World Truck Series champion Todd Bodine will soon ride again.

Halmar Friesen Racing announced Monday that Bodine will drive a second HFR Toyota Tundra in six races next season, which will bring him up to 800 career NASCAR national series starts.

Camping World will serve as primary sponsor for the six-race run, which includes Las Vegas Motor Speedway (March 4), Darlington Raceway (May 6), Texas Motor Speedway (May 20), Sonoma Raceway (June 11), Nashville Superspeedway (June 24), and Pocono Raceway (July 23).

“We started talking about the possibility of doing something like this with (Camping World CEO/Chairman) Marcus Lemonis around this time last year,” said Bodine, now an analyst for Fox Sports, in a team release. “When Marcus tweeted back in October that he needed 800 reasons for the fans to make this happen, the fans responded back with thousands of reasons!

“We are excited for the opportunity to reach the 800 start mark with top equipment from the team at HFR. It’s also great to be back with Toyota. … I’m proud to achieve this milestone in a Tundra.

“I have already heard from several Camping World Truck Series drivers, who have never raced against me in the past; they sound as excited to race me as I am to come out of the Fox Sports studio for these six races and race them!”

The youngest in NASCAR’s trio of Bodine brothers (Geoff and Brett), Todd Bodine has earned 22 Truck Series wins and 15 Xfinity Series wins.

In addition to exploits in those series, he made 241 starts in the top-level Cup Series, posting seven top-five finishes there.

His last national series start came in a May 2017 Xfinity Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.