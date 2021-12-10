Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Stewart-Haas Racing announced Friday that Mahindra Ag North America will become anchor sponsor for Chase Briscoe and its No. 14 NASCAR Cup Series team in a multi-year agreement starting next season.

An SHR release states Mahindra’s tractor brand will feature on Briscoe’s car for the “majority” of the Cup schedule. An exact number of races was not listed.

The No. 14 Mahindra Tractors Ford will debut in the Clash at the Coliseum exhibition race on Feb. 6 in Los Angeles, then return for the season-opening Daytona 500 on Feb. 20.

Briscoe recently completed his first Cup season, finishing 23rd in points with three top-10 finishes. He beat out Front Row Motorsports’ Anthony Alfredo for Cup rookie of the year honors (Alfredo has since parted ways with FRM).

“The NASCAR Cup Series is the toughest racing I’ve ever been a part of. It’s so competitive,” Briscoe said in the release. “I learned so much this year and I really can’t wait to apply it all next season.

“I’m incredibly honored to represent Mahindra Tractors and all of its dealers. We both want to continue to grow and perform – me on the racetrack and Mahindra in the marketplace. It’s a true partnership that’s valuable to both of us.”

The 14 is used to winning in red, and @ChaseBriscoe_14 is ready to carry the legacy with @TonyStewart on his side. We’re excited to welcome @Mahindra_USA as the primary partner for the No. 14. pic.twitter.com/Gleuw8ASBm — Stewart-Haas Racing (@StewartHaasRcng) December 10, 2021

Along with his No. 14 Cup car, Mahindra Tractors will also sponsor Briscoe’s entry for next month’s Chili Bowl Nationals (Jan. 10-15) in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

It will be Briscoe’s eighth appearance in the prestigious midget racing event. Last year at the Chili Bowl, he finished ninth in his B-Main.

“Dirt-track racing makes me a better Cup Series driver,” said Briscoe, who cut his teeth in sprint cars before moving into stock cars. “It forces you to adapt. You have to run different lines to get the most out of your car and you have to do it quickly.

“When I won my first Xfinity Series race on the Roval at Charlotte, I drove it like a dirt track. I made sure to not spin the rear tires to where I was good at the end of a run. Running the Chili Bowl is fun, but it also keeps you sharp.

“It’ll be a great way to kick off our first season with Mahindra Tractors.”