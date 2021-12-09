Xfinity: Landon Cassill to drive No. 10 Kaulig car next season

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Landon Cassill is joining one of the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ top teams for 2022.

Kaulig Racing announced Thursday morning that Cassill will drive its No. 10 Chevrolet full-time next season. Cassill will team with reigning series champion and fellow Kaulig newcomer Daniel Hemric, as well as Kaulig mainstay A.J. Allmendinger.

The key element of the deal is Cassill’s sponsor, Voyager Digital, a cryptocurrency brokerage platform.

Voyager first teamed with Cassill this season by sponsoring his JD Motorsports entry for 19 races. On Thursday, Voyager announced a two-year extension of its partnership with Cassill in collaboration with Kaulig.

Just as in his initial deal with Voyager, Cassill will be paid in cryptocurrency.

“Continuing my partnership with Voyager Digital and driving for Kaulig Racing is an incredible opportunity for me,” said Cassill in a team release. “I have a world-class partner in Voyager and the best support team in the business with Kaulig Racing.

“I am excited to not only have a shot to win races, but to also bring awareness to crypto and help educate people in a space that I’ve been personally invested in for a number of years.”

Introducing the driver of the No. 10 @investvoyager Chevrolet for the full 2022 season… @landoncassill! Let's go #TrophyHunting! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/UjRExKyQs1 — Kaulig Racing (@KauligRacing) December 9, 2021

Cassill is a veteran of 510 NASCAR national series starts, including 176 Xfinity Series starts. He finished 22nd in Xfinity points this season for JD Motorsports, posting a top result of 12th on three occasions (Daytona road course, Darlington – May, Martinsville – October).

From 2011-19, Cassill competed regularly in the Cup Series with various smaller teams, including Front Row Motorsports (2016-17) and the recently departed StarCom Racing (2018-19). This season, he returned to Cup for two starts with Gaunt Brothers Racing.

“We are really excited to bring Landon Cassill onboard for the 2022 season,” said Kaulig Racing president Chris Rice in the same release. “Landon has competed in NASCAR’s top series for many years and has brought with him a pivotal partner in Voyager Digital.

“We are looking forward to this partnership with Voyager and think Landon will be a great asset to our Kaulig Racing family.”