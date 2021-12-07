Petty GMS Motorsports to field two cars in 2022

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Petty GMS Motorsports will be the new name for the merged operation between GMS and Richard Petty Motorsports, the team announced Tuesday at the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

The team’s two drivers will be Ty Dillon and Erik Jones. Their crew chief pairings will not change.

The team will be based at GMS Racing’s current multi-building complex in Statesville, N.C.

Richard Petty will serve as chairman of the new organization that will be owned by Maury Gallagher.

Dillon will drive the No. 42 car (the team had announced he would drive the No. 94 before the deal). Jones will remain in the No. 43 car.

The No. 42 is the number Lee Petty ran from 1949-61. He earned three championships and 54 wins in the No. 42. Kyle Petty raced the number from 1979-82 and 1989-96, with Mike Beam as the crew chief of the No. 42 in 1981-1982. Beam will serve as the president of Petty GMS Motorsports and oversee day-to-day operations. Brian Moffitt will be the executive vice president of sales.

Gallagher looked at owning a Cup team years before but said the financial situation didn’t make sense. He credited the arrival of the Next Gen car as making this the right time to join the Cup Series.

GMS Racing began in 2014 and won Camping World Truck Series titles in 2016 and ’20. It’s Truck operation will continue to be known as GMS Racing.