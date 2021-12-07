RFK announces sponsorship for Brad Keselowski’s car

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Fastenal, which signed an extension with RFK Racing through the 2024 season in May, will be a sponsor for both team cars in 2022.

The team announced Tuesday that Fastenal will be on Brad Keselowski‘s car for “multiple races” this coming season.

In May, the team stated that Fastenal was expected to be a primary sponsor for 20-22 races. Now, Fastenal will be on the cars of Keselowski and Chris Buescher for various races during the 2022 season. The team did not state how many races Fastenal would be aligned with each driver.

Keselowski joins the team as owner/driver after having run full-time in Cup at Team Penske since 2010.

Previously, RFK Racing announced that Violet Defense, a germ-killing company, had signed with the team through the 2023 season and would be featured on Keselowski’s car for multiple races in 2022.