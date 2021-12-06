Back on Dec. 1, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team Niece Motorsports provided a big incentive for drivers competing this past weekend at the Gateway Dirt Nationals.

The winner of Saturday’s Super Late Model feature would not only claim $30,000 but also a ride with Niece in next June’s Truck Series race at Knoxville (Iowa) Raceway.

Both prizes went to Tyler Carpenter, who earned his second straight win in the indoor event at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis.

Carpenter won last Thursday’s preliminary race but not without earning the ire of several drivers for his tactics. He made no apologies then.

But after his feature win Saturday, the 30-year-old from Parkersburg, West Virginia was emotional.

“It ain’t gonna sink in, and I’ll tell you why,” Carpenter said in Victory Lane. “Because I don’t think I’m supposed to be here. We’re just forcing it to happen. I love my family to death. I ain’t saying we’re freakin’ broke … But you just don’t even really know. I’ve begged for help. I’ve begged for somebody to help me get better at big tracks.

“This is for my family, you know. I don’t care how you see me – trash … rednecks, crackheads, I don’t even care. I’m here and you guys got to see it and I love the ones who love me.”

Niece Motorsports’ release from Dec. 1 didn’t note the exact entry that the Gateway Dirt Nationals winner would have to drive next June at Knoxville.

The team has confirmed full-time Truck rides next season for 2021 playoff driver Carson Hocevar, Dean Thompson, and Lawless Alan.