NASCAR Champion’s Week coverage tonight on NBCSN

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

NBCSN will present four hours of NASCAR programming starting tonight at 5 p.m. ET.

The block begins with an encore of the season finale of The Dale Jr. Download, as special guest Kevin Harvick joins Dale Earnhardt Jr. for a long-overdue conversation that sees them hash out some events from their past.

Coverage of Burnouts on Broadway follows at 6 p.m. ET with Kyle Petty and Rutledge Wood as hosts. Keep an eye out for Team Penske’s “Iron Lotus,” a unique triple burnout that served as Ryan Blaney, Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski‘s final time together as teammates (Keselowski is now an owner-driver at RFK Racing).

After that, it’s coverage of the 2021 NASCAR Awards at 7 p.m. ET with Wood and Kelli Stavast as hosts, and Marty Snider and Fox Sports’ Kaitlyn Vincie as interviewers.

The two-hour event celebrates series champions Kyle Larson (Cup), Daniel Hemric (Xfinity) and Ben Rhodes (Truck). Several other annual awards were also handed out, including the NMPA Most Popular Driver award, which went to Chase Elliott for a fourth consecutive year.