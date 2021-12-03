NASCAR red carpet: Dressed to the nines for Awards night

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

NASCAR Champion’s Week in Nashville, Tennessee culminated last night with the 2021 NASCAR Awards.

Cup Series champion Kyle Larson, Xfinity Series champion Daniel Hemric, and Camping World Truck Series champion Ben Rhodes were all honored.

Larson’s teammate at Hendrick Motorsports, Chase Elliott, received the NMPA Most Popular Driver Award for a fourth consecutive season.

Coverage of the 2021 NASCAR Awards airs Saturday at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN as part of a block of NASCAR programming. The block begins at 5 p.m. ET with a re-air of The Dale Jr. Download featuring special guest Kevin Harvick, then continues at 6 p.m. ET with coverage of Burnouts on Broadway.

The sport’s top drivers and their significant others made sure to look their best for last night’s Awards. Here’s some of their red carpet fashion…