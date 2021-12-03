NASCAR red carpet: Dressed to the nines for Awards night

Coverage of the 2021 NASCAR Awards airs Saturday at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN as part of a block of NASCAR programming. The block begins at 5 p.m. ET with a re-air of The Dale Jr. Download featuring special guest Kevin Harvick, then continues at 6 p.m. ET with coverage of Burnouts on Broadway.
The sport’s top drivers and their significant others made sure to look their best for last night’s Awards. Here’s some of their red carpet fashion…
