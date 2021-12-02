2021 NASCAR Champion’s Week in pictures

Last year’s Champion’s Week activities in Nashville, Tennessee – including the NASCAR Cup Series Awards – were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But this year, the party is back on.
Wednesday night saw the return of Burnouts on Broadway. All 16 Cup playoff drivers plus champions from the NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series performed burnouts for fans under the neon lights of Nashville’s Lower Broadway.
Tonight, the formal NASCAR Awards ceremony will take place at Nashville’s Music City Center. It is a private event.
Coverage of both events air Saturday on NBCSN as part of an evening block of NASCAR programming.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to provide a better experience with content, analytics, ads and to help improve security on our site. To accept cookies, close this box or continue to use our site, otherwise please do not use this website. For more information about how we use cookies, or how to change your cookie settings, see our Cookies/Tracking Policy. To close this box, click I agree.
Cookie Policy