2021 NASCAR Champion’s Week in pictures

NASCAR is once again celebrating its champions.

Last year’s Champion’s Week activities in Nashville, Tennessee – including the NASCAR Cup Series Awards – were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But this year, the party is back on.

Wednesday night saw the return of Burnouts on Broadway. All 16 Cup playoff drivers plus champions from the NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series performed burnouts for fans under the neon lights of Nashville’s Lower Broadway.

Tonight, the formal NASCAR Awards ceremony will take place at Nashville’s Music City Center. It is a private event.

Coverage of both events air Saturday on NBCSN as part of an evening block of NASCAR programming.

An encore of The Dale Jr. Download, featuring Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s highly anticipated conversation with Kevin Harvick, starts the block at 5 p.m. ET. Burnouts on Broadway follows at 6 p.m. ET, leading to the NASCAR Awards show at 7 p.m. ET.

Here’s a look at some of the festivities so far this week in Nashville…