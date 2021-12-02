Hooters extends sponsorship of Chase Elliott through 2024

Hendrick Motorsports announced Thursday that Hooters has signed a three-year extension on its sponsorship of Chase Elliott and the No. 9 team.

Under the extension, Hooters will be the 2020 Cup Series champion’s primary sponsor for three races each season through 2024.

For next season, those races are the Cup Series’ inaugural visit to World Wide Technology Raceway outside St. Louis (June 5) and playoff races at Bristol Motor Speedway (Sept. 17) and Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Oct. 16).

The restaurant chain has had a three-race primary sponsorship with Elliott since 2019. It first joined Hendrick Motorsports in 2017 as a two-race primary sponsor of Elliott.

“Hooters has been a fun partner to work with over the years,” Elliott said in a team release. “They’re a laid-back group that does a great job of promoting their brand and including our team as a big piece of their marketing.

“They do a lot with each of their three primary races but also make the most of the partnership throughout the entire season. The next several years will be exciting for our team and for the sport, and I’m glad to have Hooters back on board for the ride.”

This season, Elliott ran the Hooters colors during Throwback Weekend at Darlington Raceway (finished seventh), the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course (finished fourth), and the playoff race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Bristol served as the start of his memorable playoff feud with Kevin Harvick.

Elliott went on to make the Championship 4 for the second consecutive season. He finished fifth in the title race at Phoenix, which earned him fourth in points.

“Hooters does a terrific job maximizing the program with Chase and the No. 9 team,” team owner Rick Hendrick said in the same release. “To see our partnership deliver valuable results for them is very rewarding.

“Chase is a champion driver and tremendous spokesperson for the brand, and we look forward to building on that success in the seasons to come.”