Trucks: Tyler Ankrum to drive second Hattori entry

Hattori Racing Enterprises announced Wednesday that Tyler Ankrum will drive the organization’s second full-time entry next season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

Ankrum will drive Hattori’s No. 16 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, replacing Xfinity Series-bound Austin Hill. Scott Zipadelli, who won the 2018 Truck Series title with driver Brett Moffitt, will be Ankrum’s crew chief.

LIUNA, the Laborers’ International Union of North America, will be Ankrum’s primary sponsor for 20 of the 23 races.

The news comes one day after Hattori confirmed Chase Purdy as driver of its No. 61 Toyota next season. 2022 will mark the first season that Hattori has run two full-time Truck Series entries. Both Ankrum and Purdy join Hattori from GMS Racing.

“This is a great opportunity to join a tight-knit team with a really strong foundation,” Ankrum said in a team release. “I couldn’t be more excited to join HRE and return to the Toyota family. To be able to work with Scott Zipadelli and his team on the LIUNA Toyota Tundra TRD Pro is a big opportunity for me.

“I want to get back to Victory Lane, be a threat in the playoffs, and continue this team’s winning ways. I think we can do that together and I’m looking forward to putting in the work to make that happen.”

Ankrum failed to make the Truck Series playoffs this season after qualifying in 2019 and 2020. He earned five top-10 finishes and his first career Truck Series pole at Circuit of the Americas this season.

“Tyler has been through the playoffs and has a lot of Camping World Trucks experience,” team owner Shige Hattori said in the same release. “Scott (Zipadelli) and our entire team have been successful the last several years and we’re looking forward to seeing Tyler rejoin ‘Team Toyota.’

“We want to get him back to Victory Lane and be a strong playoff contender.”