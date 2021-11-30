Front Row Motorsports reveals 2022 driver lineup

Reigning Daytona 500 champion Michael McDowell returns to Front Row Motorsports for a fifth year and will be joined in the Cup Series by rookie Todd Gilliland, the team announced Tuesday.

Front Row Motorsports also announced that Zane Smith will drive for the team in the Camping World Truck Series.

McDowell will be back in the No. 34 for Front Row Motorsports. His Daytona 500 victory earned him a spot in the playoffs. He finished 16th in points this past season and had a career-high five top-10 finishes. Drew Blickensderfer returns as his crew chief.

“I’m really looking forward to 2022 and the fresh start it brings across the sport,” McDowell said in a statement from the team. “It’s an exciting time for the NASCAR Cup Series and for us at FRM. We have proven that we can win and now we want to find that consistency throughout the season to be even better.”

Gilliland moves to Cup after three full-time seasons in the Truck Series. He’ll drive the No. 38 Cup car for the team. Gilliland will have Seth Barbour as his crew chief.

“I feel like I’ve found a home at FRM,” Gilliland said in a statement from the team. “I’ve been around the team when I was growing up and watching my dad race. I joined the truck team here and it has been a good place for my career. I can’t wait to step up into the NASCAR Cup Series. I know the challenges ahead, but I’m planning to be here and help grow with this team for a long time.”

Smith, who finished second in the Truck points the past two seasons, leaves GMS Racing for Front Row Motorsports’ Truck team.

“I’ve been watching Zane the past few seasons,” team owner Bob Jenkins said in a statement from the team. “He’s a young driver who is a proven winner and he shows a lot of promise. We want to get him that championship in 2022, but also, we want to have Zane with us for a long time. We see a bright future for him.”

Front Row Motorsports will announce team partners at a later date. The team will be back with Ford for 2022.